TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Comic Convention has returned to the Tampa Convention Center for three days of fun this weekend, and the ever-popular cosplay contest will return Saturday with some changes.

In previous years, guests could enter themselves in to the cosplay contest the day of the event. This year, cosplayers have previously submitted their costumes and have been pre-judged prior to the Saturday the contest will take place. Those who have made it through to in-person judging have been notified.

In-person judging will take place Saturday morning and the showcase and competition itself will be in front of fans beginning at 6 p.m.

You can watch the cosplay contest live on the WFLA Facebook page.

Those competition were required to have made at least 75% of their cosplay themselves.

Prizes will be awarded for youth, novice, intermediate, group, master and best in show categories.

The grand prize for best in show is $5,000 and an automatic entry into the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention Cosplay Contest, a roundtrip economy flight to Salt Lake City for the convention, a hotel room and a three-day general admission pass to that convention.

Those who are not competing in the cosplay contest can of course dress up to attend the convention as well. The convention’s website has helpful tips on what is and is not allowed inside the convention center.

The convention has a full list online of its cosplay and weapons policy. All costume weapons must be inspected at the “weapons check” area of the convention. Security will thoroughly and inspect all costume weapons of any kind of make sure they are safe and inoperable.

Everything will be tagged and guests who have been through inspection are asked not to remove it for any reason. More on the policy can be found on the website.

Tickets for the convention are available online. Day passes are available for $30 for Friday or Sunday and $40 for Saturday. Multi-day passes, as well as VIP passes, are also available. Children under 10 years old get in to the convention for free with the purchase of an adult pass.