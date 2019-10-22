Corvette fans line up to see new Stingray in Tampa Bay

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay area car lovers were invited to check out the new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 on Tuesday.

The car is not expected to be available for sale until early next year, but display vehicles are currently touring the country. One of those stops was in Plant City.

The Stingray has a V8 engine, mid-engine rear-drive and an 8-speed dual-clutch manual transmission. The coast starts at $59,995, but “many” speculated it would be a vehicle that cost six figures.

Tuesday’s unveiling brought out a crowd Corvette fans. Many folks told us they’ve been driving the vehicle all their lives. The first model was released in 1953.

“I bought my first ‘59 Corvette way back when. I’ll be 84. I raced Corvettes for years, so been around them all my life,” said Rollie Walriven as he waited in line for his turn to sit inside the ride.

Kevin Perkins has an early memory of a Corvette.

“When I was 6 years old my neighbor let me sit in his and act like I was driving it while my dad and him had a beer and I’ve been hooked ever since. I’ve owned them my whole life and probably will until the day I die,” he said.

At the end of the long line of car lovers wrapped around the dealership’s building, Matt Whittington waited with his girlfriend.

He has a deposit down on a 2020 model already, saying he did so within a week of the car first being revealed in California. This will be the fifth Corvette he’s owned.

“Just growing up, my parents, we all did drag racing and stuff like that every weekend,” Whittington said.

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 will be on display at Stingray Chevrolet Tuesday until 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

