TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “Corrective action” is possible after a gun made it through a TSA checkpoint Friday at Tampa International Airport, which led to the evacuation of Airside F, according to a TSA spokesperson.

The gun was found in a man’s carry-on luggage by the screening technology. However, the wrong bag was flagged for an additional search, and the bag with the gun was given back to the passenger, who went into the terminal, officials said.

“Immediately upon noticing an incorrect bag was flagged, TSA temporarily suspended screening operations and airport police redirected all passengers to the Main Terminal while they conducted a precautionary sweep to ensure the safety and security of everyone,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

During a search of Airside F, the gun was found in a bathroom garbage can and was tied back to Abraham Othman Yacoub, 25, who was then taken into custody.

Yacoub was charged with tampering with physical evidence and carrying a concealed firearm into an unauthorized/prohibited area.

“TSA utilizes a multi-layered approach to security and takes its role in this situation very seriously,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said additional training may also be required.

Through Aug. 2, TSA has confiscated 82 guns at Tampa International Airport this year, with 79 of them being loaded, according to TSA. That’s the 8th most in the country.