Corporal with Tampa PD arrested, placed on administrative leave

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A corporal with the Tampa Police Department was arrested for a domestic-related incident that occurred two days before Christmas.

Authorities said Corporal John Simpkins, who has been with the Tampa Police Department since 2008, was arrested and charged with battery. Simpkins was also placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated by any employee with the Tampa Police Department,” Interim Chief Ruben Delgado said. “We take domestic violence very seriously and will always advocate on behalf of the victim.”

The case is being investigated by the Hillsborough Co. Sheriff’s Office.

