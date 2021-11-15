Coroner: Sheridan Wahl, Tampa college student died after fall at fire department training tower

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sheridan Wahl, the 21-year-old University of South Florida student whose body was found outside a Florence County fire station in September, died from blunt force injuries caused by a fall, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Lutcken released the results of an autopsy and toxicological studies late Monday afternoon, saying her death will be classified as “undetermined.” Her body was found Sept. 21 at the base of the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department’s training tower, he said. The tower is located at the rear of the facility.

Her body was found about 10 miles from her torched car in Florence County.

Wahl was reported missing on Sept. 19 by her mother, Kelly Darment Wahl, after she came to Myrtle Beach to visit her father, whom her mother said she never saw.

According to a police report, Wahl FaceTimed with a family member around 1 p.m. on Sept. 21. She tried to rent a scooter, but was denied service since she was not wearing shoes, and told the family member she wanted to go home.

Wahl also told her mother she planned to go home. Her mother asked her to spend at least one more night in Myrtle Beach, so that she wouldn’t be driving for too long. That was the last time they spoke, her mother said. Calls to her phone went to voicemail after that.