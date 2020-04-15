Coronavirus: Unemployment forms available at 2 Hillsborough County libraries

Breaking News
Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – While libraries are shut down due to COVID-19, Hillsborough County is using two library locations to offer printed unemployment forms for residents in our community.

Residents can go to the Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave., and the Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave., to pick up the printed forms used to apply for unemployment assistance. Once completed, residents can also drop off the forms at either drive-through, and library staff will mail the documents for them.

“You’re giving someone an important document that means something to you and it’s very important at this. We are mailing them every single day, we have a staff member who goes to the post office and takes care of it for us,” said Chely Cantrell, Hillsborough Library Brand Innovation Officer.

The two locations are opened seven days a week, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

