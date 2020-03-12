Coronavirus in Tampa: MacDill AirFest postponed due to coronavirus concerns

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2020 Tampa Bay AirFest at MacDill Air Force Base has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The event was initially scheduled for March 28 and 29 and has been postponed until further notice.

Event organizers said by delaying the event, they hope they can help limit the spread of the virus and “preserve the ability of our service members to provide for national defense and current worldwide military missions.”

There is no current plan to cancel other base events at this time.

Sponsors and vendors can contact 813-828-3055 for more information.

For any other questions or concerns, please call 813-828-2217.

LATEST STORIES: