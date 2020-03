Coronavirus impact: Tampa Pride postponed

FILE – In this April 19, 2019, file photo, a gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., United Methodist Church leaders are proposing creation of a separate division that would let more traditional denominations break away because of the disagreement with churches over the UMC’s official stance on gay marriage. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Pride 2020 has been postponed amid coronavirus concerns.

The event which was planned to be held in Ybor City on March 28 has been postponed until May 30, according to the Tampa Pride’s Facebook page.

According to Tampa Pride, all official events are on hold and may be rescheduled.

