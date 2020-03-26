A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has stopped taking appointments for its COVID-19 drive-through testing sites until further notice.

The county said its call center had made appointments for 900 residents since opening several drive-thru testing locations this week, but no more appointments will be available until further notice.

The county has been overwhelmed with calls for appointments and is running out of test kits.

They’re now asking people with coronavirus symptoms to contact their health care provider for further guidance on testing options. Those who are sick and unable to get tested are being told to self-quarantine.

“Stay in a specific “sick room” if possible, and away from other people in your home. Use a separate bathroom if available, and clean high-touch surfaces often,” the county said.

For more information and general questions and tips, you can call the Florida Department of Health at 866-779-6121.

