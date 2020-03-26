Coronavirus: Hillsborough County not taking appointments for coronavirus drive-thru testing sites

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has stopped taking appointments for its COVID-19 drive-through testing sites until further notice.

The county said its call center had made appointments for 900 residents since opening several drive-thru testing locations this week, but no more appointments will be available until further notice.

The county has been overwhelmed with calls for appointments and is running out of test kits.

They’re now asking people with coronavirus symptoms to contact their health care provider for further guidance on testing options. Those who are sick and unable to get tested are being told to self-quarantine.

“Stay in a specific “sick room” if possible, and away from other people in your home. Use a separate bathroom if available, and clean high-touch surfaces often,” the county said.

For more information and general questions and tips, you can call the Florida Department of Health at 866-779-6121.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Hillsborough:Curfew and Stay-at-home order expected to begin Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough:Curfew and Stay-at-home order expected to begin Friday"

Egg prices skyrocketing as customers panic shop during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Egg prices skyrocketing as customers panic shop during coronavirus crisis"

Mayors Jane Castor and Rick Kriseman send message of unity to Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayors Jane Castor and Rick Kriseman send message of unity to Tampa Bay"

Crocs announces 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crocs announces 'Free Pair for Healthcare' program"

'Eat Right' helps fuel the front lines

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Eat Right' helps fuel the front lines"

Hillsborough curfew & stay-at-home order: What does it mean?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough curfew & stay-at-home order: What does it mean?"

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Morning Forecast"

What businesses are essential

Thumbnail for the video titled "What businesses are essential"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss