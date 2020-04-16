Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?
Pinellas commission discusses reopening county’s beaches, pools

Coronavirus curfew rescinded in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County leaders voted Thursday to rescind a countywide curfew in response to the coronavirus, just days after it was implemented.

The curfew, which went into effect Monday night after being passed in a 5-to-3 vote, was aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the county. Commission Chair Les Miller proposed it, saying people were not abiding by social distancing guidelines.

But on Thursday, members of the group said they believed the curfew was a hasty decision. School Board Chair Melissa Snively, who voted to approve the curfew on Monday, made a motion to rescind.

