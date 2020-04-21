Breaking News
Coronavirus concerns: Is now the right time to buy a home?

Coronavirus concerns: Is now the right time to buy a home?

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This time of year is normally a popular time to buy a home. But with the coronavirus pandemic, sales have slowed down.

While some prospective home buyers have put their plans on hold, others are looking to take advantage of the resulting lower mortgage rates.

“With mortgage rates being so low – especially with people with secure employment that want to take advantage – home prices, therefore, should remain very stable,” said Dr. Lawrence Yun, chief economist with the National Association of Realtors.

Yun said it’s a great opportunity for buyers who have stable employment.

But first-time home buyers are having a tougher time during the pandemic. Down payment assistance programs have halted and due to the financial crunch on banks, lenders have tightened mortgage requirements.

Yun said first-time buyers will need to work harder to find the right lender.

“Stay within the budget. Mortgage rates are very attractive,” he advised.

Lance Lanzrud with Agentry Real Estate in Tampa said despite the current slow down, demand for real estate in the bay area is still high.

“We still have folks moving here for job transfers and other personal matters who need a place to live, and they’re buying,” he said.

Lanzrud said he’s had to shift the way he does business because of the pandemic. Most shopping is done online, as more people do virtual tours and sign documents online.

“Some sellers are hesitant to have folks come through their homes if they’re living there and similarly, some sellers are nervous about going through occupied homes. We’re taking precautions with masks and gloves and booties and whatever it is that’s needed to make the buyers or sellers feel comfortable,” Lanzrud said.

Despite the current economic uncertainty, Yun believes the housing market will rebound, and home values will hold steady.

“Home prices appear to remain very stable. There is no panic among home sellers and also home buyers do not expect any price discounts. I think that’s due to the fact that we had a housing shortage before the pandemic,” Yun said.

