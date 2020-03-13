Coronavirus concerns: Hillsborough County courts call off jury duty next week

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 13th Judicial Court Circuit in Hillsborough County has called off jury duty for the week of March 16 through 20.

Due to coronavirus concerns, a courthouse representative said summoned jurors should not report as the court will continue to reevaluate the need for jurors moving forward.

At this time all courthouses in Hillsborough County will continue to remain open.

LATEST STORIES: