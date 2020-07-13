Coronavirus cases down in 15 to 34 age group but up in others, Hillsborough County data shows

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Information provided by Hillsborough County and the Florida Department of Health shows people in the 15 to 34 age group account for nearly 44 percent of the total aggregate coronavirus cases in Hillsborough County to date.

“We are still seeing the highest of the event in the 25 to 34 age range and the 15 to 24 age range,” said Kevin Wagner, a business analyst for Hillsborough County Health Care Services.

But there is a downward trend in positive percentages in those age groups over the last few weeks, Wagner explained, meaning cases have slightly dropped in people ages 15 to 34.

“The observation really is if there’s a downward, where there’s an upward?” Wagner said during Monday’s emergency policy group meeting. “Respectfully, that’s occurring in the age groups of 35 to 44 and 45 plus, and 55 plus, and 65.”

Translation? Graphs show how people in higher age groups have become more often infected recently.

“So, while one group is getting better after the July Fourth holiday, based upon the seven-day average of July 12, the other groups are getting more infected,” Wagner said.

Statistics also indicate a slight increase in those who are under the age of 14 over the past few weeks.

Health department leaders said they hope to see a decrease and flattening of the numbers in the coming days. County leaders continue to push face coverings, hand washing and social distancing for everyone in the county.

“The diligence that our community is doing, I just want to say thank you and keep doing the great things to help us get back on track because our health care workers need it, our kids need it, our elders need it and our businesses need it,” said Kimberly Overman, a Hillsborough County commissioner and member of the EPG.

The group also re-approved the county’s face coverings order. The vote was 5-to-3 in favor of requiring people to wear coverings or masks in businesses. It must be re-approved every seven days.

