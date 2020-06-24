Coppertail Brewing Co., Florida Aquarium launch ‘Coral Haze’ IPA series

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Coppertail Brewing Company and the Florida Aquarium have partnered to celebrate the Florida Aquarium’s 25th anniversary and its coral conservation efforts.

“Coral Haze,” a pale ale, will be released at the brewery, as well as bars, restaurants and retail locations were specialty craft beers can be found.

Coppertail Brewing will give $1 for every 16 ounces sold of the Coral Haze brew to the Florida Aquarium, to assist in its ongoing conservation efforts of Florida’s coral reef systems.

In the past two years the organizations have partnered, Coppertail Brewing has donated more than $25,000 to the aquarium.

“The conservation science work we do is very serious and through the financial support we receive from sales of Coral Haze, our coral scientists and field researchers are making a difference in saving the Florida Reef Tract. We hope Tampa Bay joins us in raising a pint for the planet or buying a can for coral conservation,” said Roger Germann, president and CEO of the aquarium.

“As a Florida native and the founder of a beer company, based on a mythical sea creature that lives in Hillsborough Bay, we are grateful to be able to assist The Florida Aquarium in restoring our natural ecosystems,” said Kent Bailey, Founder and President, Coppertail Brewing.