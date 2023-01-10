TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A convicted human trafficker was sentenced to Prison Monday after he was caught running a human trafficking operation in 2021, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said from Jan. 1 and Feb. 5, 2021, 36-year-old Alvin Clinton Lynch, Jr. advertised three people for commercial sexual activity. When undercover detectives arranged a meeting with Lynch and the trafficking victim at a local hotel, Lynch attempted to get away but was ultimately apprehended.

When detectives searched Lynch’s apartment, they found two more trafficking victims, a juvenile and an adult.

The sheriff’s office said the victims were forced to engage in sexual activities to pay off a debt owed to Lynch for their heroin and fentanyl addictions.

All of the victims were connected to Selah Freedom, a non-profit organization that provides counseling and support for victims of human trafficking.

During a trial in October, a jury found Lynch guilty of nine separate criminal charges including human trafficking for commercial sexual activity and trafficking in fentanyl.

On Monday, Lynch was sentenced to 30 years in Florida State Prison and 10 years probation.

“I am proud of the tireless work by our detectives and the partnership we share with the State Attorney’s Office which led to this conviction and sentencing,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “While nothing can ever erase the horrific memories shared by the victims, I hope this sentencing helps them move forward with their lives and recover from the emotional and physical damage caused by this trafficker.”