Convicted cop-killer fighting for second trial

TAMPA (WFLA) – Convicted cop killer, Dontae Morris is fighting for a second chance.

33-year-old Morris and his attorneys were in a Tampa courtroom Monday, hoping to appeal his death sentence in the killings of Tampa police officers, Jeffrey Kocab, and David Curtis. The murders happened back in 2010.

The defense team plans to present evidence about Morris’s mental stability. They also say they have evidence that a key witness in the original trial, former girlfriend, Ashley Price, lied about a confession she says Morris made to her about the murders.

Price was questioned on the stand for about an hour today. At one point, defense attorneys asking whether or not a $95,000 reward for Morris was the reason she turned him over to authorities.

Morris was convicted of killing the two officers on June 29, 2010, during a traffic stop after he was also convicted of killing three other people.

This hearing is expected to last through the week.