TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who was convicted of fracturing a Tampa baby’s skull, leaving her with permanent disabilities, will learn his fate on Monday.

Prosecutors said Demarcus Johnson forcefully shook his girlfriend’s infant daughter while her mother was away at work.

The incident occurred in July 2018 at the girl’s home on E. 122nd Ave. near University Mall in Tampa.

A child abuse expert said the girl suffered a “high-force” blow to her head and “instantaneously lost the ability to move, eat, or even cry.”

When the child’s mother returned from work and found the girl unresponsive, Johnson did not tell her how the injury occurred and insisted nothing unusual happened, authorities said.

The girl was airlifted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. Doctors said she had multiple skull fractures and internal bleeding. Her skull was broken into fragments like “puzzle pieces,” Dr. Sally Smith, the medical director for Pinellas County’s Child Protection Team said during testimony.

Johnson was convicted in January of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm, and faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. State guidelines recommend a minimum sentence of 6.5 years.

Johnson will be sentenced around 8:30 a.m. Monday.