TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Parents in Hillsborough County are anxiously awaiting a decision about new boundaries for the school district.

A vote is planned during the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

New worries are mounting among parents amid the resignation of Superintendent Addison Davis. He stepped down as leader of the school district on Thursday.

Davis has been an advocate for redistricting despite months of controversy over the plans.

“I don’t think that I should have to apply or go through a lottery system for my son to be able to be a part of that school,” Hillsborough County mom Ashley Foxworth said. “I just want him to go by his address.”

The plan up for the board’s approval could impact up to 15,000 students who would have to switch schools. The proposal would fully repurpose six schools, partially repurpose four schools and create new boundaries for 103 schools.

“As our enrollment has decreased in certain areas, we have to make sure that we’re making fiscally responsible decision,” School Board Chair Nadia Combs said.

The board was supposed to vote on the plan earlier in the month but pushed back the decision until Tuesday.

Combs said the superintendent’s resignation won’t impact the decision on new boundaries.

“We will vote on the boundaries Tuesday, as planned, in our school board meeting,” she said. “Everything will move forward. Everything will move forward as planned.”

A special meeting is scheduled at 3 p.m.for members to discuss a new interim superintendent. The board’s regular meeting is scheduled at 4 p.m.