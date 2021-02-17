Controversial local farmer Marion Lambert found dead at his South Tampa farm, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – South Tampa Farm is a unique, local treasure hidden away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, nestled at the end of a quiet, city street where generations of families have enjoyed visiting this Tampa staple.

At the heart of it all was Marion Lambert, the man behind the magic, who ran the farm for decades.

Tampa Police tell 8 On Your Side they received a 911 call Wednesday afternoon around 3:00 p.m. and found Mr. Lambert dead near his farm.

A GoFundMe page was established shortly thereafter where the following statement was released.

“The friends and neighbors of South Tampa Farm are rallying around the family of Marion Lambert in his sudden passing. Farmer Marion (Dee) has sweetened the lives of our community with his farm fresh eggs, milk, and local honey for generations, and we will all miss his friendly wink and spitfire personality. His daughter, son-in-law, and young grandchildren moved across country to help Mr. Lambert with the farm during COVID, and would appreciate support for funeral expenses and the future of the farm.”

8 On Your Side spoke with Tampa police about the case. Right now, detectives tell they are not releasing a cause of death during this ongoing investigation.

While Mr. Lambert lived a quiet life on his farm, he was no stranger to controversy.

He was known for flying a huge confederate flag at the intersection of I-4 and I-75. He was a leader in the Sons of Confederacy and spoke openly about flying the flag in that location.

In the wake of Mr. Lambert’s passing, his family has requested privacy.