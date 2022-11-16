TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A construction worker was killed Wednesday in an accident at Port Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 11 a.m., deputies said a person working at the port was helping clear the way for a forklift to transfer two bundles of lumber, weighing 3,000 pounds each.

Investigators said when the forklift operator hit the brakes, the two bundles rolled forward and off the fork. The first bundle clipped the worker and the second bundle of lumber rolled over and crushed the worker.

The worker was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he died.

No other information was immediately available.

OSHA is investigating the incident.

Just two months ago, another worker was killed at Port Tampa Bay. Deputies said a concrete slab fell on that worker. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.