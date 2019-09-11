Construction set to begin on Citrus Park Drive expansion project

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – Happening today, construction is set to begin on the long awaited Citrus Park Drive expansion project.

The $63 million project will extend Citrus Park Drive from Countryway Boulevard to the Westfield Citrus Park Mall.

In total, the expansion will be about three miles long and feature a divided four-lane road, bike lanes, and sidewalks in both directions.

New traffic lights are set to be installed at the Fawn Ridge Blvd. intersection and at the entrance of Deer Park Elementary.

The goal of this expansion project is to alleviate traffic, especially in the area of Linebaugh Ave.

According to the Hillsborough County’s website, this project is set to be completed by late 2021.

LATEST STORIES: