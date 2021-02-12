Construction begins on extension connecting Tamiami Trail to U.S. 301 in Apollo Beach

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Construction is set to begin Friday in Apollo Beach for a road that will connect two communities divided by I-75.

If you talk to people that live in the area off Big Bend Road, they’ll tell you how they feel about all the traffic congestion.

“Every day, no matter what time it is, it’s when school lets out, it’s when work gets out, it’s when works over, it’s when nothing is going on. So it’s always busy,” said Beth Mueller, who lives nearby.

Construction on the project has been in the planning stages over the past few years. The project will extend Paseo al Mar over I-75 and connect it to U.S. 301 in Riverview. The extension is expected to reduce traffic congestion on other east-west corridors like Big Bend Road, by providing an additional route for residents and commuters in southern Hillsborough County.

The more than $26 million project will include upgraded bike lanes and sidewalks. That’s important for this community that takes advantage of the walking, biking, and running trails.

“Oh yeah! We bike a lot, and run so I think it will be awesome. That part of it, yeah,” said Mike Bruins, an area resident.

There are a lot of neighborhoods and new homes popping up in the area, but the project is expected to be completed with minimal disturbance to residents. The road will give residents better access to schools and shopping.

“Currently we don’t foresee too much of an inconvenience because it will be a new road that is built, but of course as construction trucks enter from both sides it might cause some inconvenience for the citizens. It’s no more unusual that any other construction job,” said Sandra Gonzalez with Hillsborough County.

The project is set to be finished by late 2022.

More information about the project is available here.