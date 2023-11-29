APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — With the manatee population diminishing, conservationists fear for the gentle giants’ future. Some are calling for manatees to be listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act.

Tampa Electric’s power plant in Apollo Beach gives these gentle giants critical protection from the chilly temperatures.

The 7-year-old Fowler twins brought their grandma from Michigan, who’s escaping the cold like the manatees.

“I’ve seen a bunch of manatees,” said Sydney Fowler.

The sea cows look like rocks sticking out of the water, and thousands from all over come here to see this special migration.

“Even though they’re large, they’re not made of a lot of blubber. They really don’t have those fat storages to stay warm, so you’ll see hundreds congregated at one time,” said Jaime Vaccaro, associate curator of Florida and manatees at ZooTampa.

Vaccaro said ZooTampa’s critical care center is currently rehabilitating 19 manatees.

“Manatees face a lot of issues; some of those are natural, some are also human inflicted,” she said.

Vaccaro said it’s partially due to an unusual mortality event from starvation in the Indian River Lagoon, causing the manatee population to rapidly decline. With 7,500 Florida manatees left in the wild, environmental organizations are calling for the mammal to be reclassified as a threatened species.

“I do think it’s important to put them back on the endangered species list,” said Vaccaro. “Anytime an animal can be classified as endangered, that adds a lot of protection and different laws for them that they do really require.”

In 2017, manatees were reclassified as threatened instead of endangered. But since 2020, Florida Fish and Wildlife statistics show more than 3,042 manatees have died.

At ZooTampa, they are doing their part to help save as many manatees as possible.

“We’re really that first stop to help manatees get better and rehabilitated and then send them back into Florida Waters,” said Vaccaro.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is in the middle of the process to see if manatees need to be uplifted to endangered species once again.

“The Service has a long history of working to save the manatee from extinction since it was one of the first species listed under the 1967 precursor to the Endangered Species Act,” said Service Acting Southeast Regional Director Mike Oetker. “We are committed to ensuring we are getting the most updated scientific information during this status review to protect and recover the species.”

The agency said it is conducting an in-depth status review using the best available science and information. A 12-month finding will be issued to determine if the petitioned actions are warranted.