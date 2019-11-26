Congresswoman Castor calls for action on MacDill mold issue

TAMPA (WFLA) – Congresswoman Kathy Castor is very familiar with mold issues at MacDill Air Force Base.

The base is in her congressional district and military families have reached out to her. Castor says the private companies in charge of maintaining the homes are not doing enough about the mold issues.

“We know Tampa is a humid place. Why didn’t they build these homes to standard, why didn’t they keep them up? If they can’t fix them, they need to be held accountable,” said Castor.

Families at MacDill have complained mold problems in their homes are creating health problems.

“These families have been put through the ringer and it’s completely unacceptable that their homes have not been remediated at this point. This has been ongoing for many, many months,” said Castor.

The Congresswoman says firing the private companies in charge of maintaining the homes is not easy.

“Well, unfortunately, those contracts were drawn up so the Air Force did not have the type of oversight that they needed, so families move in, they move out. If the contractor does a shoddy job, no one was there to do a follow-up and check,” said Castor.

She says legislation to help base commanders deal with the problem is currently tied up in the U.S. Senate.

“That will change under legislation that we’ve been working on in congress, but it’s not enacted yet because the Senate has been stalling on appropriations, we don’t have a defense bill because the Senate has been stalling on the defense bill,” said Castor.

