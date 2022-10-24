TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed someone following a fight early Sunday morning.

According to the Tampa Police Department, it happened when nightlife establishments were closing at the intersection of North 16th Street and East 7th Avenue in Ybor City around 2:50 a.m.

Police said Jatony Tykees Torres attacked and shot a 20-year-old man, striking him in the upper body. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Torres is charged with first degree pre-meditated murder.

Congressional candidate James Judge was on a ride along with TPD in Ybor City when the shooting happened.

“The crowd started running, people ran up to the cruisers saying ‘hey, they’re shooting at us, they’re shooting at us,” Judge said.

Tampa police said Torres fled on foot after firing the weapon, but was caught three blocks away. There was already a heavy law enforcement presence in the area as officers worked to clear the bar crowds.

“They’re out trying to prevent something like this from happening, there was plenty of police force, this took place less than a block away from officers that were standing there,” Judge said.