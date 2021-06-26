CONDO COLLAPSE: Local agencies send special ops team to help with rescues

This photo provided by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, search and rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., section of Miami, Friday, June 25, 2021. The apartment building partially collapsed on Thursday. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Local agencies are set to begin helping with rescue efforts out of Surfside to locate the still missing victims in a condominium collapse Thursday.

Florida Task Force Three — a special operations team made up of personnel from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Tampa Fire Rescue and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue — left early Saturday.

The convoy includes physicians, engineers, and K9 teams with 72 hours of training for collapsed structure rescue. They are taking 24 vehicles of equipment for rescue and housing personnel to help support Task Force.

The team is expected to begin work by noon Saturday. They will stay in Surfside for a week.