Condo board suing Tampa woman over feeding of stray cat

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida condominium association is suing a 78-year-old woman over the feeding of a stray cat.

A lawsuit filed earlier this month in Tampa accuses Joan P. Hussey of breaking the rules by attracting and feeding “stray cats/animals” in and around the common areas of the Tampa Racquet Club Condominium.

The lawsuit doesn’t specify the number of cats or other animals Hussey is alleged to be feeding.

Last year the board took her to arbitration, but she never responded. Now the association is asking for a ruling.