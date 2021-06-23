Companies offer jobs on the spot at Tampa career expo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More people are searching for jobs as the country opens back up, especially those who are on unemployment.

With $300 weekly federal unemployment checks coming to an end Saturday. Dozens of companies were offering jobs on the spot at a career expo in Tampa on Wednesday.

Nina Esparza was working in healthcare during the pandemic. Now, like many people, she’s searching for a career change.

“Really just to see what was out there,” Esparza said.

She tried her luck at the career expo and after a few minutes, she had a new job.

“I was not expecting that it was really breathtaking,” Esparza said.

The city of Tampa collaborated with several partners for “Signing Day”. 300 people registered for the job fair. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says they’re looking to get more younger people jobs.

“We geared this towards the 18 to 24 year olds,” Castor said.

The state made the decision to end its participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Lawmakers argue that the extra money is keeping people from working.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says right now, 503,000 people are unemployed in the state.

In Hillsborough County, there are more than 36,000 people without a job.

Esparza believes opportunities like this will lower that number.

“My only advice is get out there, there’s plenty of opportunities,” Esparza said.

The event organizers included the City of Tampa, HCC Foundation, Hillsborough Community College, Port Tampa Bay, Tampa Bay Chamber, Associated Builders & Contractors-Florida Gulf Coast, Reno Construction, and One Tampa Foundation.

The Signing Day event will be annual but supplemented by additional employment outreach opportunities.