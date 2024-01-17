TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A citywide curfew is proposed in Tampa in response to October’s mass shooting in Ybor City. Two people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured when shots were fired over Halloween weekend.
Harrison Boonstoppel, 21, and Elijah Wilson, 14, lost their lives. A 14-year-old is one of two people charged in connection to the case.
The new rule would apply to individuals 15 years of age at the following times:
- Weeknights – 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Weekends – 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Failure to comply with the curfew would result in a written warning on the first violation and a $50 fine for each following offense.
According to the City of Tampa’s website, the following exceptions are included in the ordinance:
- (1) Accompanied by his or her parent or by another adult authorized by the minor’s parent to have custody of the minor.
- (2) Involved in an emergency or engaged, with his or her parent’s permission, in an emergency errand.
- (3) Attending or traveling directly to or from an activity that involves the exercise of rights protected under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.
- (4) Going directly to or returning directly from lawful employment, or who is in a public place or establishment in connection with or as required by a business, trade, profession, or occupation in which the minor is lawfully engaged.
- (5) Returning directly home from a school-sponsored function, a religious function, or a function sponsored by a civic organization.
- (6) On the property of, or on the sidewalk of, the place where the minor resides, or who is on the property or sidewalk of an adult next-door neighbor with that neighbor’s permission.
- (7) Engaged in interstate travel or bona fide intrastate travel with the consent of the minor’s parent.
- (8) Attending an organized event held at and sponsored by a theme park or entertainment complex.
City council members are considering community feedback expressed about the proposed curfew during a meeting Tuesday night. Robin Lockett with Florida Rising said, “For us, this is very serious, there’s a lot of incidents and deaths that have occurred and I just implore city council not to vote.”
Loved ones of Boonstoppel are on board with the idea.
“We are in favor of a curfew if it helps what we’re going through if it would help prevent that,” the 20-year-old’s sister said. “How can we target that group with this curfew? How can we enforce it to have a real meaning and how would it prevent the Ybor City tragedy that has affected my family?”
The city council will hear a second reading for the measure on Jan. 25.