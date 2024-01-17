TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A citywide curfew is proposed in Tampa in response to October’s mass shooting in Ybor City. Two people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured when shots were fired over Halloween weekend.

Harrison Boonstoppel, 21, and Elijah Wilson, 14, lost their lives. A 14-year-old is one of two people charged in connection to the case.

The new rule would apply to individuals 15 years of age at the following times:

Weeknights – 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Weekends – 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Failure to comply with the curfew would result in a written warning on the first violation and a $50 fine for each following offense.

According to the City of Tampa’s website, the following exceptions are included in the ordinance:

(1) Accompanied by his or her parent or by another adult authorized by the minor’s parent to have custody of the minor.

(2) Involved in an emergency or engaged, with his or her parent’s permission, in an emergency errand.

(3) Attending or traveling directly to or from an activity that involves the exercise of rights protected under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

(4) Going directly to or returning directly from lawful employment, or who is in a public place or establishment in connection with or as required by a business, trade, profession, or occupation in which the minor is lawfully engaged.

(5) Returning directly home from a school-sponsored function, a religious function, or a function sponsored by a civic organization.

(6) On the property of, or on the sidewalk of, the place where the minor resides, or who is on the property or sidewalk of an adult next-door neighbor with that neighbor’s permission.

(7) Engaged in interstate travel or bona fide intrastate travel with the consent of the minor’s parent.

(8) Attending an organized event held at and sponsored by a theme park or entertainment complex.

City council members are considering community feedback expressed about the proposed curfew during a meeting Tuesday night. Robin Lockett with Florida Rising said, “For us, this is very serious, there’s a lot of incidents and deaths that have occurred and I just implore city council not to vote.”

Loved ones of Boonstoppel are on board with the idea.

“We are in favor of a curfew if it helps what we’re going through if it would help prevent that,” the 20-year-old’s sister said. “How can we target that group with this curfew? How can we enforce it to have a real meaning and how would it prevent the Ybor City tragedy that has affected my family?”

The city council will hear a second reading for the measure on Jan. 25.