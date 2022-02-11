Community says final farewell to slain Hillsborough County Deputy Abigail Bieber

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Visitors to the Countryside Christian Church in Clearwater were greeted Friday with images of the smiling face of a woman many say would rise above nearly every challenge: Deputy Abigail Bieber.

“We were proud of every effort she ever made in any field, any endeavor, because we knew she would put everything in it, leaving nothing on the field,” Abigail’s father Bruce Bieber said during a celebration of life for his daughter.

Deputy Abigail Bieber was supposed to celebrate her fourth anniversary of working for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Her brothers Ben and Dan, both law enforcement officers themselves, remembered her Friday as a shining light.

“Abby you were the best of us all, you were the three out of three you were the sister Dan and I needed and the only one we got and still have,” Ben said.

Colleagues remembered Deputy Bieber as someone who was extremely smart and willing to take on anything that was thrown at her.

“She gained a reputation among her squad [as someone] who never shied away from the tough calls like sexual abuse and child abuse cases,” Chief Deputy Donna Lusczynski said.

According to investigators, Deputy Bieber was killed by a co-worker who she was romantically involved with, just before he took his own life.

“Abby was taken from us because of pure evil and darkness, but Abby’s light shines on,” Captain Preston Hollis said. “The impact Abby has had on so many people has been magnified in the last 12 days.”

If you’d like to view the funeral, you can do so on the Countryside Christian Church YouTube profile.

If you or someone you know are experiencing abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE. The Spring of Tampa Bay also has a 24-hour crisis hotline: call or text (813) 247-safe or learn more on the organization’s website.