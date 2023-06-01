PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Thursday marks 20 years since Pasco Sheriff’s Deputy Charles “Bo” Harrison died in the line of duty.

He was murdered days before retiring and now his community is celebrating his legacy.

Harrison made history in Pasco County, winning several awards throughout his career.

Over the years he inspired many others to follow in his footsteps.

June 1 marks a longstanding tradition of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office to honor Harrison.

“He was a fun person,” said his daughter, Sandy Harrison. “He loved to have a good time, he loved to laugh, and that is what is happening here today. We couldn’t have asked for a better day.”

Sandy Harrison is grateful for the support she’s received over the years, but she continues to push through the pain of her loss.

“He was good at correction, but he did it with love and so that’s why so many people looked up to him,” said Harrison. “He was a go-to person and if he didn’t have the answer, he would go to someone who did.”

Capt. Harrison was just two weeks away from retiring after an honorable 30-year career.

However, his bright future was dimmed while on duty after a man shot into his patrol car with a high-powered rifle killing him.

Inspector Reginald Roberts remembers the overwhelming grief that consumed the community.

“I knew I wanted to be like him,” said Roberts. “I wanted to be a law enforcement officer at the time. He was the only officer that looked like me and it just inspired me to be like him.”

Roberts calls Harrison a role model and the reason why he joined the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

“I will always remember what he told me,” said Roberts. “He said, ‘you need to come back because somebody needs to see you’ and that was amazing to me.”

Capt. Harrison was also a Vietnam veteran and the highest-ranking Black officer to serve with the sheriff’s office.