TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Affirmative action is no longer, after a 6-3 Supreme Court ruling Thursday against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina’s race-based admissions programs.

The decision will have less of an impact on Florida schools like the University of South Florida, which already eliminated race-based admissions, but it will affect students from Florida seeking admission to top schools, including graduate programs. While some say the ruling restores fairness in admissions, others see it as a step backwards.

“It pushes us back,” said NAACP Hillsborough County Chapter President Yvette Lewis. “It really pushes you back.”

“Affirmative action has impacted a lot of people’s lives in a positive way,” Lewis added. “It gave us that opportunity and once the door was open, we blossomed, we flourished and we excelled.”

Supporters say the ruling will force schools to use merit alone as the primary reason to admit new students.

“Public affirmative action programs have been hanging on by a 5-4 majority before the last two justices were appointed to the court,” explained constitutional law professor Brendan Beery.

The Cooley Law School professor said there are still ways for schools to try to get more racially-diverse classes, but those are harder.

“What they can still do is look at somebody’s socioeconomic status, they consider whether somebody is a first-generation college applicant,” Beery said. “Hoping it would yield a more racially-diverse student body.”

No one is exactly sure how much of an impact the decision will have on campus life.

“It’s going to be an interesting question whether colleges and universities can achieve racially-diverse student bodies,” Beery said. “By looking at other factors than race.”

While the Supreme Court’s ruling allows students to include race in their essay, Beery brought up concerns with that too.

“I’ve got an essay here where the applicant is saying that race has been part of their life experience,” Beery imagined a scenario. “I’m allowed to take their life experience into account, but I’m not allowed to make a decision on the basis of the applicant’s race.”

Now, Yvette Lewis is encouraging future Black college students to look at HBCUs and other schools

“Every college will benefit very well by having an African American person in their class,” Lewis said.

Beery said what happens next with affirmative action all depends on the make-up of the court and the trajectory of history.