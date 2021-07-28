Community pays final respects to retired Hillsborough Sheriff Cal Henderson

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Law Enforcement officers and community leaders gathered Wednesday to pay their final respects to retired Hillsborough County Sheriff Cal Henderson who passed away earlier this month.

Henderson served the community in law enforcement for more than 40 years and served as the sheriff of Hillsborough County from 1992-2004. Henderson began his career with the Tampa Police Department in 1965 then served with the Central Intelligence Agency in South Vietnam.

At the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, he served in virtually every capacity from an undercover narcotics officer to street patrol.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister remembers Henderson as being an early inspiration for his career.

“He was a true leader, he guided those around him and encouraged all of us to reach our full potential,” said Chronister.

Henderson is survived by his wife, daughter and two grandchildren.