Commissioner Les Miller speaks out about racist emails sent to him

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Wiping his eyes, Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller talked about taking the high road in the most recent Emergency Policy Group meeting. Racist emails were sent to him and other county leaders.

Quickly several other commissioners spoke up in that meeting.

“Their words sent anonymously show ignorance, cowardice, and are reprehensible,” said Commissioner Kimberly Overman.

The only names to indicate the sender on the emails were “Stonewall Jackson” and “KKK.”

“I even had one that said, it was a threat, that we know where you are and you can’t hide. They used the n-word, called me a Nazi, the whole works,” said Commissioner Les Miller.

This is not the first time the longtime Florida politician has gotten angry messages.

“I can deal with all of them, but those derogatory, racist remarks, they’re a lot different from the others,” said Miller.

With the fight for racial injustice on the minds of everyone right in the middle of a pandemic Miller laments the state of society today.

“We have taken some steps backwards. It’s 2020 and we’re now living in the 1950’s per say. That’s not good for this country. That’s not good for the betterment of this country,” said Miller.

There are lessons to be learned in how to deal with those who still see red when they see black.

“Even to those that sent me those vile, racist emails I’m working on your behalf still,” said Miller.

Hillsborough County officials say since the emails were sent using a public (anonymous) proxy server they cannot trace them to a specific person. The emails were sent to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office.

MORE TOP STORIES