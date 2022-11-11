TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Commitment, Respect, Integrity, Service, Pride (CRISP) organization is hosting a Veterans Day ceremony in downtown Tampa on Friday.

The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. and will honor the more than 19 million men and women who have served in the U.S. military.

Commander of U.S. Central Command, General Michael E. Kurilla, will be the keynote speaker.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Major General James Hartsell, a United States Marine and Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veteran’s Affairs, will also speak at the ceremony.

Around 100 people, including Gold Star families, are expected to attend.