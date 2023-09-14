TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Comedian Dave Chappelle is bringing his comedy show, “Dave Chappelle Live” to Tampa next month.

Amalie Arena will host the event on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

Dave Chappelle has received over 30 nominations and awards for his projects including his sketch comedy series, “Chappelle’s Show” and his guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live.”

As a courtesy to the performer, all cellphones and smart devices will not be allowed at the show. All devices will be secured in Yondr pouches during the event. There will be designated areas that will allow guests to access the devices, but the show will be a phone-free experience.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.