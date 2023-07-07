TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two new cases of malaria have been reported in Sarasota County, according to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health.

This makes six total cases in the state — all in Sarasota County.

“Be on the lookout for illnesses where the fever doesn’t go away because malaria starts as any other fever illness like the flu or COVID,” Sarasota Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease Director Manuel Gordillo explained.

Dr. Gordillo said he’s seen four of the six cases reported in Sarasota County in his hospital alone.

“There’s a couple particulars about this strain of malaria,” he explained. “It has two stages, a blood stage, and a liver stage, so we need to treat both.”

Dr. Gordillo said this strain is mild and rarely leads to death.

“Just like in the past, we will eradicate malaria. We have all the know-how, how to get rid of it.”

In the meantime, there are hundreds of employees across the state whose jobs revolve around managing mosquitos in Florida.

Thirty of those are in Hillsborough County alone, being managed by David Fiess.

Fiess gave 8 On Your Side a behind-the-scenes look at how he and his team would takle a case of malaria if it were to come to Hillsborough County.

“A mosquito that carries malaria, she flies about a half of a mile from where she comes out of the water,” he explained.

Fiess used News Channel 8’s Tampa News Center as an example, showcasing on a map what would happen next after getting a call from the Florida Health Department.

“We’re going to go out that half-mile radius so our staff is going to go house to house in this circle area,” he explained while pointing to a computer screen. “They’re going to educate people about mosquitos and malaria and say there’s a concern there may be malaria in the area.”

After figuring out where to treat based off of the flying distance of the mosquito, they have to form a treatment plan.

“Let’s say it’s a confirmed case of malaria, we’re going to go out in that same half-mile radius area, and do some truck spraying in the evening,” Fiess continued.

He says the idea is to try to eliminate as many mosquitos as possible.

Fiess says the biggest way the public can help, is to eliminate standing water.

“For us to come and try to spray at night and knock those down, we’re only going to hit about 30% of those,” he said. “So we’re trying to keep encouraging the public to dump that water out.”

There are a plethora of things Hillsborough County Mosquito Management Services does daily to control the mosquito population, but Fiess says when it comes to viruses, it can be a waiting game.

“Unfortunately with some of these viruses, there’s no actual testing for them,” he said. “Unfortunately, sometimes we have to wait until a human gets that agent, then we respond to try to knock down those mosquitos.”

Sarasota and Manatee counties are both under a Mosquito-borne Illness Alert, while Polk County is under a Mosquito-borne Illness Advisory, according to the Florida Department of Health.

To prevent bites, people should stay indoors during peak biting times between dusk and dawn, as well as staying in screened-in or air-conditioned areas, according to the Florida Department of Health. When outdoors, use insect repellent and wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and hats.