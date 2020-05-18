Columbia Restaurant Group set to reopen in Tampa as ‘Phase One’ goes into full effect Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When the Columbia Restaurant Group closed all of its restaurants in March, fifth-generation owner Andrea Gonzmart called the decision “scary, but… necessary.”

“My father has said he has never experienced anything like this,” she told 8 On Your Side Saturday. “There’s nothing in history besides back in the Spanish flu in the early 1900s that you can even account something like this so we were just going by instinct following our gut.”

After the reopening of Cha Cha Coconuts Friday in Sarasota, the rest of her family’s restaurants in Tampa are set to reopen this week as Florida’s Phase One of restarting the economy goes into full effect.

“I feel extremely strong that we definitely made the right decision,” Gonzmart said. “I think the governor made the right decision when he had to.”

The Columbia Restaurant Group’s businesses did not reopen right away at the start of Phase One on May 4.

“But now with 50 percent occupancy that gives us the availability to really open up our dining rooms,” Gonzmart said.

The date for reopening the original Columbia Restaurant in Ybor City has been moved up to this Thursday.

Gonzmart told 8 On Your Side her family has supported their staff while furloughed by providing them meals twice a week.

“We were giving employee relief fund checks to those who were really in need,” she said.

Now, Gonzmart said she’s excited as the employees are returning for retraining with new rules and social distancing measures in place.

“Everything outside is six feet apart,” she said. “Our servers will be wearing gloves they’ll be wearing masks.”

Gonzmart said she is confident their customers will feel safe sitting down for a meal.

“I have no doubt when they walk through our doors they’ll feel comfortable,” she said.

When Ulele in Tampa Heights reopens Wednesday, the bronze Princess Ulele statue warehoused since 2018 will be reinstalled on the sunset lawn.

