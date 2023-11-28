TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the temperatures drop into the 40s Tuesday night, Hillsborough County leaders have decided to open cold weather shelters.

The shelters will open at 6 p.m. and are available to the homeless and individuals in homes lacking adequate heating who cannot find accommodations.

The cold weather shelters are located at:

Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 West Platt Street in Tampa

New Life Church (pet friendly), 8216 North 13th Street in Tampa

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 212 South St. Cloud Avenue, Building A in Valrico

Legacy Church, 3416 North 15th Street in Tampa

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Metropolitan Ministries is supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. Families with young children should call 813-209-1176 to register.