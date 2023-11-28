TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As the temperatures drop into the 40s Tuesday night, Hillsborough County leaders have decided to open cold weather shelters.
The shelters will open at 6 p.m. and are available to the homeless and individuals in homes lacking adequate heating who cannot find accommodations.
The cold weather shelters are located at:
- Hyde Park United Methodist Church, 500 West Platt Street in Tampa
- New Life Church (pet friendly), 8216 North 13th Street in Tampa
- Tampa Bay Mission of Hope, 212 South St. Cloud Avenue, Building A in Valrico
- Legacy Church, 3416 North 15th Street in Tampa
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Metropolitan Ministries is supplying a limited number of single-night motel vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis for families with minor children. Families with young children should call 813-209-1176 to register.