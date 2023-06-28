TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who was accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in Riverview in 1984 has been extradited to Hillsborough County.

Donald Michael Santini, 65, was booked into the Orient Road Jail early Wednesday morning after evading capture for nearly 40 years. He was arrested earlier this month and held in the San Diego County Jail while awaiting extradition to Florida.

Santini is charged with first degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood, who lived in Bradenton. The pair met at a day care center, where Santini was reportedly picking up his girlfriend’s children.

Detectives believed he planned to befriend Wood and then asked her out on a date, according to court documents. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Wood was going through a divorce when she met Santini.

Wood was last seen leaving her house with Santini on the night of June 5, 1984. A woman told detectives that Santini allegedly confessed to her that he strangled Wood and dumped her body in a canal in Riverview, according to the arrest warrant.

Donald Michael Santini in 1984 and 2023. (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Police quickly identified Santini as the suspect, but by the time a warrant was issued for his arrest, he was gone. Investigators searched for him across the country and even on the other side of the world. The case also appeared on the “America’s Most Wanted” television show on several occasions between 1990 and 2013.

“The arrest of Donald Santini brings closure to a long-standing cold case and provides justice for the victim and her family after nearly four decades of waiting,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Let’s not forget the tireless work that has gone into this case over the years, the resources, and expertise to pursue justice for Cynthia Wood.”

Santini is expected to make his first appearance in a Hillsborough County court on Thursday. At the time of his arrest, he was also wanted for aggravated battery in Texas. He previously served time in jail for raping a woman in Germany.

8 On Your Side’s Trevor Sochocki obtained a letter written by Santini in prison. Tune in to News Channel 8 at 6:00 for more on this developing story.