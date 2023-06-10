TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Donald Michael Santini sits in his cell in the San Diego County jail, Hillsborough County prosecutors are preparing to try his case in Tampa. The 65-year-old is accused of strangling 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood in 1984 and dumping her body in a Riverview ditch.

For four decades, police couldn’t track down their sole suspect in the Bradenton woman’s death, until Wednesday, when they caught him in California.

Santini appeared in court on Friday to sign waivers allowing him to be extradited to Hillsborough County.

Cynthia Ruth Wood. (Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

“It’s going to be all about the presentation of the evidence,” said Joseph Cillo. “Regardless of the age, know your audience.”

Cillo is an assistant professor of criminal justice at Saint Leo University. He said Santini’s trial will hinge on evidence and memory, both of which could be tricky after decades.

“39-year-old evidence is tough unless it’s scientific,” Cillo explained. “Then you’ve got to convince the jury about the accuracy of the collection and how it’s supplied.

Santini’s 1984 arrest warrant revealed a woman told detectives Santini confessed to the murder to her, and a story from the News Channel 8 archives featured another woman who said she overheard Santini planning the murder and bragging about it.

“He pointed out where he had done it,” Heide Pareigis said at the time. “Exactly how he had done it, and he was just glowing about it.”

But Cillo said the defense can prepare for that.

“Those that don’t remember or can’t recall can be called by the defense,” Cillo said. “And put on the stand to say, ‘I’m not sure, maybe so.'”

The San Diego County judge that oversaw Santini’s extradition hearing on Friday set a review of the case for July 10, but that’s mostly procedural, as Santini’s public defender explained he will likely be in Florida shortly. The state has 30 days to extradite him. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office said they sent detectives to California earlier this week to interview Santini.