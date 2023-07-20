SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Seffner woman as a homicide.

On Thursday, dispatchers received a call at 1:15 a.m. from someone who did not speak to them. Deputies were sent out to Orange Street in Seffner to investigate.

When they arrived, deputies discovered the body of a woman “with severe upper body trauma” in her vehicle. Investigators believe she was murdered.

“I’m saddened by the viciousness of this crime to a woman who was just getting home after a long day,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our detectives are working diligently to find the person who committed this cold-blooded murder and ensure the victim’s family sees justice for their loved one.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (813) 247-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.