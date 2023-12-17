TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews with the Coast Guard in St. Petersburg said they received over 20 reports of displaced vessels on Sunday due to the weekend storm.

In one case, a boat crew rescued a mariner aboard one of the two sailing vessels that were pinned against Cortez Bridge. That person was brought back to their station.

In another instance, crews found an unmanned and adrift kayak near the Howard Franklin Bridge. No one in the area was seen in distress.

A man aboard a 34-foot sailboat out during the storm told the Coast Guard he was against the seawall in the shallow water near Gulfport Casino. With the help of watchstanders, the man was able to get out of the area after the storm passed.

“In a situation where a vessel becomes adrift, the best course of action is to contact your local Coast Guard sector command center with the description and registration number of your vessel,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Caroline Dotson, Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg command center watchstander said. “In times of adversity, we are committed to doing everything within our capacity to support our local marine community. We recommend everyone check the local weather reports and secure their vessels when forecasted bad weather is incoming .”

Credit: USCGSoutheast

As of early Sunday morning, the Coast Guard is searching for a missing shrimp boat captain after finding his boat. The sunken 63-foot fishing boat had around 2,000 gallons of fuel on board. The cause of the sinking remains under investigation.