Coast Guard rescues man after catamaran capsizes near Pine Key Island

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Coast Guard helped rescue a man from the Hillsborough Bay Saturday after his 16-foot catamaran capsized near Pine Key Island.

Coast Guard officials say while crews were responding to a potential search and rescue case in the bay area, members spotted 60-year-old Robert Snowflack and his catamaran.

Snowflack was safely rescued and taken to Apollo Beach Marina.

“When they ask, ‘Why do I have to have life jackets?’ or any kind of safety equipment, I respond to them, ‘I just want to keep you floating long enough for our first responders to get to you in time,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Cagle, a Station St. Petersburg boat crew member. “We have so many resources that can come out and help, it is critical for boaters to have that initial safety equipment to help keep them alive and above water.”

According to the Coast Guard, there were reported four-foot seas and 23 mile per hour winds at the time of the incident.