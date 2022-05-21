ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Coast Guard crew stationed in St. Petersburg rescued three stranded people after they abandoned a 24-foot vessel that was taking on water in Tampa Bay, Saturday.

The rescue crew picked up the stranded boaters who clinging to a buoy near Egmont Key. The coast guard said the boaters did not have any medical concerns.

Rescue crews said the boaters radioed in their location before leaving the boat behind.

The Coast Guard says all boaters should wear a life jacket, carry all required safety gear, file a float plan, and check the weather and water conditions before getting on the water.