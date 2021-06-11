HCSO: 1 dead, toddler dead, search underway for ‘Apollo Beach hero’ after being swept out by current

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – The United States Coast Guard has confirmed they attempted to rescue two adults and a toddler from the water near Apollo Beach Friday night.

According to the Coast Guard, a man and toddler were swept away by a current and were unable to swim back to shore.

The Coast Guard says a Good Samaritan attempted to rescue the man and the toddler but was also swept out.

The Coast Guard says both the man and toddler did not survive. The Good Samaritan has not been located and a search is underway.

This is a developing story check back for updates.