Clouds, moon could hamper viewing of Orionids meteor shower in Tampa Bay tonight

TAMPA (WFLA) – Keep your eyes to the sky tonight as the Orionid meteor shower will peak tonight across the sky!

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ian Oliver says the meteor shower will have up to 20 meteors per hour with the best overall viewing from 11 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. However, some areas may not get to see the sky spectacle.

“Moonlight pollution will definitely be an issue after midnight thankfully, most of the showers will come to a close and cloud cover will be decreasing in the Tampa Bay area,” Oliver said.

This event happens every year as the Earth moves through a debris field from Halley’s Comet.

If you miss this meteor shower, there’s still some great news, you can catch the Leonids in November and the Geminds in December.