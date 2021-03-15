Close friend issued Tampa Police cruiser carrying name of fallen MPO Jesse Madsen

TAMPA (WFLA) – A close friend of Master Police Officer Jesse Madsen has been assigned a police cruiser that bears the name of the fallen officer and his end of watch date.

“It’s a shame he had to go out this way, but I knew he went out doing what he loved protecting the citizens of Tampa,” Master Police Officer Ryan Agostinis said.

Officer Madsen made the ultimate sacrifice veering into the path of a suspected drunk driver headed the wrong way.

Overseas, the combat veteran also put his life on the line.

“To clear the roads of Afghanistan of IEDs, which were not only deadly to us, they were deadly to civilians, kids, women and children, that’s what we did every mission,” Officer Agostinis said.

After MPO Madsen served as a US Marine, he joined the U.S. Army Reserve and met Officer Agostinis when their unit was stationed in Orlando in 2010.

“From that moment on we just kind of instantly became friends having the camaraderie between the military and the police department,” Officer Agostinis said.

A week ago at 12:52 a.m., Officer Agostinis said he couldn’t pick up a call from his close friend.

“I was just gonna call him back cause that’s what we did,” he said. “We talked to each other on the way home.”

But minutes later, he heard a radio call.

“I know his car number by heart and I froze,” he said. “I just stopped in my tracks.”

He then drove to the scene of the of the crash on I-275.

“I just remember seeing the car on its side and the roof was facing me, it said 540,” Agostinis recalled. “It was all mangled and I couldn’t believe I was standing there looking at this.”

Officer Agostinis told 8 On Your Side other members of the Tampa Police Department are deserving of riding in the patrol SUV that carries the name of MPO Jesse Madsen and the date 3/9/2021.

“Kind of at a loss for words right now,” he said. “Having the department issue me this vehicle is beyond an honor.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis directed the U.S. flag and the Florida state flag to be flown at half staff at the Pasco County Courthouse in new Port Richey, the Hillsborough County Courthouse in Tampa, the City Hall of Tampa, and at the State Capitol in Tallahassee on Tuesday.

Officer Madsen’s funeral service is Tuesday morning in Lutz.