Clerk grabs fake gun from man trying to rob Tampa gas station, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say an attempted robbery at a Tampa gas station was thwarted Saturday by a smart and quick-thinking clerk.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. at the Circle K on the corner of West Shore Boulevard and Gandy Boulevard. According to Tampa police, a man went into the convenience store and pulled out what appeared to be a gun.

The clerk behind the counter immediately realized the gun was an air pistol or a fake gun and grabbed it from the man, officers say. The man then ran from the store.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the incident.

Police are still trying to get a good description of the man involved.

