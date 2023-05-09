TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater man has reached an impressive milestone that many people have yet to achieve – all while saving lives in the process.

On Tuesday, OneBlood announced that Donald Lamborn donated 100 gallons of blood.

Lamborn told the donation center that he began donating blood back in college and has continued to do so ever since. While his process of donating blood has changed over the years, his blood has continued to help many recipients, including cancer patients.

“His method of blood donation has changed over the years to giving platelets that go to many cancer patients,” OneBlood said in a press release. “He donates like clockwork every two weeks, with his donation going to patients within five days.”

OneBlood said Lamborn’s platelets are “vitally needed” for transfusions during chemo and radiation therapies.

Generally, healthy people who are 16 years old or older and weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood. Donors will need a photo ID to give blood.

Anyone wanting to learn more about the importance of blood donation, how to donate, or how donors can target the power of their blood type, visit here.